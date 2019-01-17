'SS branch', nemesis of dance bars, is now a shrunken force

While dance bars in the megapolis are set to reopen, police's Social Service Branch, famous for its raids on bars and pubs to curb 'immoral activities', is no longer in nowadays.

The Thursday set aside several restrictions the government had imposed on dance bars.

The Social Service Branch or the 'SS branch' was often in the limelight in the past for its raids on dance bars and pubs.

The branch was very active, especially, when Arup Patnaik was

But more than Patnaik, it was of police Vasant Dhoble -- then of the SS branch -- who hogged the limelight because of his frequent raids on bars and pubs.

Dhoble, famous for carrying a hockey stick during the raids, was criticised by some for attempting 'moral policing', but there were others who praised his no-nonsense approach.

But now the famous wing of police has become a "side branch", one said.

Functioning from a building adjacent to the compound housing the commissioners' office, the SS branch is now staffed by only two officers and seven constables -- four women and three men -- against dozens of personnel earlier.

Last year it raided 17 bars and rescued 133 women. In 2014, it had conducted 161 raids while the number rose to 201 in 2015.

"We carry out raids on specific information... Nowadays local police stations are more active," the said.

