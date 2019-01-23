Praful Patel congratulates Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka appointment: Gujarat Cong celebrates; BJP flays move
I'm not running away from country: Vadra on ED raids
Rahul, Priyanka holidaying in Shimla
#PriyankaGandhi figures as top Worldwide trend after official entry in politics
Sensing defeat in polls, Modi govt unleashing vendetta against Vadra: Cong
-
NCP leader Praful Patel Wednesday congratulated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being appointed as the Congress's general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh and said she will play a pivotal role in the party and Indian politics.
"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Ms #PriyankaGandhiVadra on her appointment as #AICC General Secretary. With her dynamism and ideals, she will surely play an active and pivotal role in the future endeavors of @INCIndia and also in Indian politics," he tweeted.
Ending years of fevered speculation, Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday with her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointing her as general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East just months ahead of the general elections.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU