Mother, baby killed in fire in Punjab's Amritsar

A 24-year-old woman and her seven-month-old son were burned to death in Sultanwind area here on Wednesday, police said.

was boiling milk for her son Krishna, who was in her lap, when their clothes suddenly caught fire from the gas stove, police said.

Both the mother and the son were rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbours where doctors declared them brought dead, they said.

The bodies have been sent to civil hospital for autopsy, police said.

At the time of incident, no other members of the family were there in the house, they said.

