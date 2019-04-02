Expected rebound in global growth this year is precarious: IMF's Lagarde

-
Global growth in 2019 should be even slower than previously expected but a "precarious" rebound is likely later this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.
In a speech ahead of next week's spring meetings with the World Bank, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said the world economy was vulnerable to shocks from Brexit, high debt levels and trade tensions, as well as unease on financial markets.
"The expected rebound in global growth this year is precarious," Lagarde said in prepared remarks. "This is a delicate moment that requires us to handle with care.
