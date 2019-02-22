Preparing database for elderly people, widows: Assam govt

The government said Friday that it did not have data related to the old people, widows and physically challenged residing in the state.

In a written reply to a query by AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, said her department has not prepared any data or list of these three categories of people in the society.

"There is a need to prepare a databank for overall development of the neglected section of the society. The is taking steps to prepare such a databank," Brahma said.

She informed the House that her department has compiled data of 1,38,493 physically challenged and 6,84,772 old persons.

The government has various financial schemes for the physically challenged persons, while new old-age homes are being constructed with state support in different locations, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)