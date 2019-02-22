China's opposition to mentioning of terrorism held back UNSC statement on Pulwama for 1 week

China's lone opposition in the 15-member UN Council to any mention of resulted in a delay of nearly one week in issuance of a statement by the powerful body on the dastardly terror attack, sources said here Friday.

However, the US assiduously worked as "pen holder" making various adjustments to get the approval by all other members of the Council, the sources told

While was trying to water down the UNSC statement on Pulwama, worked against issuance of any statement. Pakistan's Permanent at the UN Maleeha Lodhi even met the of Council but her efforts did not bear any fruit, they said.

The UN Council comprising 15 permanent and non-permanent members on Thursday condemned in the "strongest terms" the "heinous and cowardly" terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 14.

Sharing details of diplomatic wranglings on the matter, the sources said the UNSC statement on was to be issued on the evening of February 15 but repeatedly sought extension of timing.

requested extension till Feb 18 when 14 member countries were ready to issue it on February 15 itself," they said, adding China broke "silence" procedure two times suggesting multiple amendments aiming to "derail" the effort.

Even after UNSC condemned the strike as "terrorism" China continued to oppose any mention of in the statement, said a person familiar with the diplomatic parleys on the issue at the

However, notwithstanding hectic Chinese and Pakistani efforts, the UNSC agreed to issue the first statement in its history regarding an attack on Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.

has mounted a diplomatic offensive to isolate in the international community for its support to terror groups and cross border

sources said the UNSC statement contained specific language proposed by through its partner countries including naming of JeM, and calling for bringing the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

In the statement, the UNSC also reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

The UNSC also urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant resolutions, to cooperate actively with and all other relevant authorities to bring perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.

It also reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)