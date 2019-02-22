Indian women's team beat England by 66 runs in first ODI

Indian women's team secured a 66-run win over England in the first one-dayer of three-match series here Friday.

Batting first, folded for 202 in 49.4 overs but they returned to dismiss England for 136 to make a winning start to the series.

Ekta Bisht returned with four wickets, while S Pandey and DB Sharma took two wickets each.

Brief Score:



India: 202 in 49.4 overs (J Rodrigues 48; S Ecclestone 2/27).

England: 136 in 41 overs (NR Sciver 44; E Bisht 4/25).

