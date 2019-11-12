JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Don't blame us for delay, says Congress
Business Standard

Shiv Sena quits govt, BJP's Javadekar to lead heavy industries ministry

Prakash Javadekar has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prakash Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Union council of ministers with immediate effect, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson.

As advised by the prime minister, the president has directed that Union minister Prakash Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios, the spokesperson added.
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 09:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU