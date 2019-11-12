Shiv Sena quits govt, BJP's Javadekar to lead heavy industries ministry

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena minister in Modi govt resigns, slams 'falsehood' in Delhi
India's two poles
BJP-Sena alliance will get over 200 seats in Maharashtra polls: Javadekar
Shiv Sena never stopped talks, will adhere to coalition dharma: Sanjay Raut
BJP's 'second act of use & throw': Shiv Sena won't blink on power sharing
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Union council of ministers with immediate effect, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.
Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson.
As advised by the prime minister, the president has directed that Union minister Prakash Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios, the spokesperson added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU