As climate change depletes forests, Meghalaya turns to villages for revival

Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose takes oath as first Lokpal chief of India

Justice Ghose, the former Supreme Court judge, was on March 19 appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pinaki Chandra Ghose
Justice Pinaki Ghose takes oath as the first Lokpal of India | Photo: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as Lokpal chairperson.

"The oath was administered at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan," according to an official statement.

Justice Ghose, the former Supreme Court judge, was on March 19 appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman.
First Published: Sat, March 23 2019. 11:20 IST

