Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose takes oath as first Lokpal chief of India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as Lokpal chairperson.
"The oath was administered at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan," according to an official statement.
Justice Ghose, the former Supreme Court judge, was on March 19 appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman.
