Prisoner escapes from Hilsa jail in Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  Bihar Sharif (Nalanda) 

A prisoner escaped from the Hilsa jail in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday morning, a police officer said.

The prisoner, who escaped from the jail after scaling the boundary wall, has been identified as Chiku Paswan, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Hilsa Jail, Mustafique Ahmad, said.

Chiku Paswan, a resident of Chanderi village of the district, was arrested and sent to jail on November 1, 2018 after he got into a fight with some people under the jurisdiction of Islampur police station, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the prisoner, the DSP said.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 15:55 IST

