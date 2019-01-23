Key WTO members to meet in Davos to discuss reform measures

Key members of the Trade Organization (WTO), including from and South Korea, will meet on the sidelines of the Economic Forum summit in on Thursday and Friday to discuss reform measures of the multilateral body, an said.

will represent in the mini-ministerial meeting of the WTO, the said.

The meeting move assumes significance in the backdrop of growing protectionism in the global trade, hurting the confidence of the WTO.

Certain members want to further strengthen the 164-member body to make it more effective.

WTO had said the US has some concerns on the way the global trade body functions.

The US has stated that the has changed since the formation of the WTO in 1995 and wants some upgrade and reforms in the Geneva-based body.

had earlier stated that would prepare an agenda for the meeting in consultation with developed as well as developing countries.

According to industry sources, India is expected to present a paper for reforming the WTO.

Duty hike by the US on certain and has triggered a trade war kind of situation.

The rich nations are forming groupings to prepare ground for pushing new issues such as investment facilitation, preparing rules for e-commerce, promoting gender equality and reducing subsidy on fisheries.

India has been keenly pushing agricultural issues at the WTO.

The talks at the WTO's 11th ministerial conference collapsed after the US went back on its commitment to find a permanent solution to the stockholding issue, a key matter for India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)