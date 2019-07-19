Priyanka Gandhi stopped from going to Sonbhadra to meet clash victims

Congress leader was Friday stopped in district from proceeding towards Sonbhadra to meet the victims of a clash that claimed 10 lives.

Nineteen people were injured in the incident on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh. Some of them were admitted to a hospital in and the others at a health facility in Sonbhadra district.

after meeting the victims at was scheduled to go to Sonbhadra, but the Congress general secretary was stopped in Mirazapur, following which she staged a sit-in along with party workers and leaders.

"I want to peacefully meet the family members of the victims who had fallen to the bullets in the clash. I want to see the orders under which I have been stopped to meet them," Priyanka Gnadhi said while sitting on the dharna.

"I can move ahead only with four people. I want to meet the victims ," she stressed.

On Wednesday, a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group in a land dispute in Sonbhadra killing 10 people, including three women, and leaving 19 injured on Wednesday, police said.