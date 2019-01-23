Priyanka's appointment is dynastic politics: Sitharaman

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday took potshots at the Congress appointing Priyanka Gandhi as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, saying it was a step that took forward dynastic politics.

"It was an appointment based on family," which showed that dynastic politics has gone two steps forward," she told reporters here when asked about the matter.

Although there were a multitude of party workers, the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi demonstrated that Congress party gave importance to one family, she said.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 17:55 IST

