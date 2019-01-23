Priyanka's appointment is dynastic politics: Sitharaman

Wednesday took potshots at the appointing Priyanka Gandhi as AICC for Uttar Pradesh East, saying it was a step that took forward dynastic

"It was an appointment based on family," which showed that dynastic has gone two steps forward," she told reporters here when asked about the matter.

Although there were a multitude of party workers, the appointment of demonstrated that party gave importance to one family, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)