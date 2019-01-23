RSS worker killed in MP's Ratlam, body found in his farm

A 36-year-old RSS worker was allegedly killed and his body with throat slit was found dumped in his field on Wednesday morning at Kamed village in the district, a said.

The deceased, Himmat Patidar, who was former RSS Shivpur mandal karyawah (president), was found dead with his face burnt in his field located under station area, the said.

"Patidar had gone to his field in Kamed on Tuesday night. His family members panicked after he did not return home during the night. They started looking for him and found his body lying in their field in the morning," district additional superintendent of police (ASP) Pradeep Sharma said.

"Unidentified accused allegedly slit his throat, burnt his face before dumping his body there," he added.

Police have recovered a torch from the spot and his motorcycle was found lying around ten metres away, the ASP said.

His body was sent for post-mortem, police said adding that a case has been registered against unidentified accused and a probe has been launched in this connection.

According to Sharma, police have got some leads and are hopeful of cracking the case.

According to police, the deceased's brother, Sanjay Patidar, is also associated with the RSS. He is the district RSS music band chief.

