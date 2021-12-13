Priyanka slams Yogi Adityanath govt over condition of 'gaushalas' in UP

-
ALSO READ
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Gorakhpur
Adityanath govt reacts to protests with violence, oppression: Priyanka
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath govt over doctor's killing
Priyanka is 'Twitter Vadra', achievement if Cong retains its seats: Maurya
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the condition of 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in Uttar Pradesh and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would demand accountability from the state government over the issue.
Her attack came over media reports claiming that cows from a 'gaushala' in Banda were buried alive.
"..@myogiadityanath ji, your government's administration buried hundreds of cows alive in Banda. In your government, cows are victims of cruelty and inhumanity in gaushalas," Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.
"@narendramodi ji, you are in UP today. Will you demand accountability from the UP government over the plight of gaushalas?" the Congress general secretary said.
Banda District Magistrate Anurag Patel had earlier said 134 cows and other cattle were taken from the temporary 'gaushala' in Naraini and shifted to four other temporary cow shelters on Saturday.
On Monday, a report of these animals being buried alive in the forest of Madhya Pradesh was published in a newspaper.
The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended an official in connection with the alleged burying alive of cows and other cattle.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU