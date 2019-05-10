Priyanka visits Amethi village after Cong-BJP clash

Vadra on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Trishundi village in assembly segment of to take stock of alleged atrocities on party activists by the police after a clash with the BJP workers.

According to sources, Vadra, the incharge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, met the party workers, who told her that this was an example of alleged hooliganism in the state.

The also talked to station incharge about the incident. The informed Vadra that FIRs from both sides were lodged and action was being taken.

On Wednesday, activists of the two parties had clashed in the village and the Congress alleged that the police took one-sided action.

