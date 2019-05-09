SP cancels four election meetings of Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh

The Thursday cancelled four election meetings of its Yadav scheduled to be held here Friday.

Accusing the district administration of acting under the BJP government's pressure, alleged that the administration might cancel the election on the seat citing some technical reason as an excuse.

Yadav further alleged that with just two days remaining for polling, the had made certain changes on the amount of money meant to be used for campaigning.

As part of a conspiracy, our election expenditure may be shown as exceeding the prescribed limits set by the EC. To ward off any such eventuality, four election meetings scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) have been cancelled, Yadav said in a press note.

The Shivakant Dwivedi, however, said that the administration has nothing to do with the issue and it was the SP's decision to cancel the meetings.

Yadav is seeking election from Azamgarh as the candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.

