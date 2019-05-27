JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Doctor's suicide after casteist slur: Accused seek fair probe

After Amul & Mother Dairy, DMS may soon hike milk price: Agri Min
Business Standard

Prof Sabu Thomas appointed VC of Mahatma Gandhi University

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam has appointed Dr Sabu Thomas, Professor, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, as the Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University.

This was stated in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, made the appointment for a four year period.

The search committee, comprising Prof Sushma Yadav, Vice Chancellor, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana (UGC Nominee), Prof V K Ramachandran, Vice Chairperson, Kerala State Planning Board (Senate Representative) and Tom Jose, Chief Secretary (Convenor) unanimously recommended Prof. Sabu Thomas for appointment as Vice Chancellor, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements