Prof Sabu Thomas appointed VC of Mahatma Gandhi University

P Sathasivam has appointed Dr Sabu Thomas, Professor, School of Chemical Sciences, University, as the Vice of University.

This was stated in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor, who is also the of the university, made the appointment for a four year period.

The search committee, comprising Prof Sushma Yadav, Vice Chancellor, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, (UGC Nominee), Prof V K Ramachandran, Vice Chairperson, State Planning Board ( Representative) and Tom Jose, (Convenor) unanimously recommended Prof. Sabu Thomas for appointment as Vice Chancellor, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)