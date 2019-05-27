Prof Sabu Thomas appointed VC of Mahatma Gandhi University

-
ALSO READ
Kids' show inspired by Mahatma Gandhi in works
Choose between Mahatma's India and Godse's India: Rahul Gandhi
Pvt sector should supplement govt efforts to bridge urban-rural divide: Venkaiah Naidu
Cong protests 'insult' to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary
Delhi tableau showcases Mahatma Gandhi's 720-day stay in Birla House
-
Kerala Governor P Sathasivam has appointed Dr Sabu Thomas, Professor, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, as the Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University.
This was stated in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.
The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, made the appointment for a four year period.
The search committee, comprising Prof Sushma Yadav, Vice Chancellor, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana (UGC Nominee), Prof V K Ramachandran, Vice Chairperson, Kerala State Planning Board (Senate Representative) and Tom Jose, Chief Secretary (Convenor) unanimously recommended Prof. Sabu Thomas for appointment as Vice Chancellor, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU