3 suspects held over killing of BJP worker in Amethi

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a close aide of newly-elected MP Irani, police said on Monday.

"We have arrested three suspects in the murder case, while two suspects are still absconding," Uttar Pradesh of Police (DGP) O P told reporters here.

"As many as seven persons were taken into custody and they were interrogated. Among those, there were three who were linked with the incident," said.

"As of now, two accused persons are still absconding and we are tracking them," the DGP said.

Surendra Singh, 50), a former of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on Saturday. was referred to a Lucknow hospital, but succumbed during treatment.

