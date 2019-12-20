Prohibitory orders in 12 Northeast Delhi areas, police conducts flag march

Prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police station areas of Northeast on Friday as police carried out a flag march in the district which witnessed violence during protests against the amended citizenship law three days ago, officials said.

The police also used drones to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the area.

Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya were among senior officers who were present during the flag march.

"We are conducting a flag march in the area to maintain law and order and peace," DCP Surya said.

A person identified as Rashid was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence and vandalism in Seelampur during the protest, the police said.