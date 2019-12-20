JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Public sector bank unions decide to join national strike called on Jan 8
Business Standard

Prohibitory orders in 12 Northeast Delhi areas, police conducts flag march

The police also used drones to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the area

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi: Police conducts flag march in Seelampur area. RP Meena Additional DCP North East Delhi and other senior officers also present | Credits: @ANI
Delhi: Police conducts flag march in Seelampur area. RP Meena Additional DCP North East Delhi and other senior officers also present | Credits: @ANI

Prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police station areas of Northeast Delhi on Friday as police carried out a flag march in the district which witnessed violence during protests against the amended citizenship law three days ago, officials said.

The police also used drones to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the area.

Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya were among senior officers who were present during the flag march.

"We are conducting a flag march in the area to maintain law and order and peace," DCP Surya said.

A person identified as Rashid was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence and vandalism in Seelampur during the protest, the police said.
First Published: Fri, December 20 2019. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU