A Turkish on Wednesday sought life in prison for 16 suspects including philanthropist and charged with attempting to overthrow the government, the state-run agency reported.

Kavala, who has been held in custody for more than a year without being charged, is now accused of backing 2013 anti-government protests in and the failed 2016 coup.

has accused Kavala of "financing the terrorists" during the anti-government protests that threw up one of the biggest challenges to his rule. Erdogan was

Kavala, a respected figure in intellectual circles in and abroad, has been kept in pre-trial custody since November 1, 2017 at the outside

The case has alarmed Turkey's Western allies and increased concern of a clampdown on freedom of expression under

Kavala has worked closely with foreign missions on projects. Under the Turkish legal system, the prosecutors set out the charges and the sentence they want before the trial begins.

The 657-page indictment -- which still needs to be approved by a court, which will also set a trial date -- centres on the suspects' alleged role in the 2013 protests triggered by the redevelopment of Istanbul's Gezi park.

Two of the suspects are in detention and six remain at large, reported

Among those still at large are Turkish and dissident Can Dundar, it said.

Dundar fled to after being convicted in 2016 over an article published in the opposition daily alleging that had supplied weapons to Islamist groups in

Alabora is accused of having played a role in the anti-government protests through a theatre play dubbed "Mi Minor" featuring a revolt against the ruler of a fictional country. He is currently abroad.

All the suspects are facing the charge of "attempting to overthrow the government". Some are also accused of "damaging public property" and "damaging worshipping houses and cemeteries," said.

The Gezi protests were one of the largest wave of movements in modern Turkish history and the government's sometimes heavy-handed response drew criticism from human rights advocates and Turkey's Western allies.

Kavala is of the publishing house and of the Anadolu Kultur (Anatolian Culture) foundation.

The foundation aims to overcome differences within Turkish society through culture and the arts and has sought to reach out to neighbouring

Erdogan previously said Kavala was the in of the "famous Hungarian Jew Soros", whom he accused of trying to "divide and tear up nations".

He was referring to US billionaire The have labelled Kavala "Red Soros", characterising him as a mastermind of conspiracies.

In November last year, said it would cease activities in after Erdogan's accusations.

Turkish prosecutors are also accusing Kavala of being behind a 2013 corruption scandal in which Erdogan's inner circle was implicated -- and to coup plotters which the government blames on US-based Muslim Fethullah Gulen. He denies the charges.

Kavala's arrest comes after the government has launched a mass crackdown in the wake of the failed 2016 coup, with the arrest of tens of thousands of suspects.

Critics say the measures have gone well beyond the coup suspects and targeted the dissent but the government says they are needed to clean Gulen's "virus" that infiltrated into state institutions.

