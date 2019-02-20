India, Saudi Arabia ink MoUs for cooperation in tourism, broadcasting

and Saudi Wednesday held extensive talks here after which the two sides inked five agreements in various fields, including tourism and enhancement of bilateral investment relations, the MEA said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on investing in the between the of and the of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the MEA said in a statement.

Both the countries also signed an MoU in the field of tourism between the and the

Among other MoUs, the two sides also inked an agreement for cooperation in the field of housing, it said.

An MoU was signed for cooperation on broadcasting between Prasar Bharati and (SBC) for exchange of audio visual programme, the statement said.

Framework Cooperation Program between Invest of the Republic of and of the Kingdom of on enhancing bilateral investment relations, was also agreed upon, it said.

Modi and the Saudi during their talks in explored ways to further deepen strategic ties against the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and following the Pulwama terror attack.

arrived here on Tuesday, a day after concluding his high-profile tour of where he had said dialogue was the only way to resolve "outstanding issues" between India and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)