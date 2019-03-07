Pulwama avenged but fight should continue till every terrorist

Chirag Paswan on Thursday lauded the armed forces for having "avenged" the Pultwama terror attack but asserted that the operations "must continue till each and every terrorist hiding in was eliminated."



The LJP parliamentary board chief, who had shot off an emotional letter after the dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy last month, which claimed 40 lives, also said that he was "yet to recover from the emotional trauma", so he would be staying away from the upcoming Holi festivities.

" took strong action and our brave armed forces avenged the Pulwama terror attack inside the Pakistani territory. But the fight against terrorism must continue till each and every terrorist hiding there was killed," Paswan said in a statement here.

The also said "Holi is a festival of colours, a celebration of fraternity. I am used to celebrating it enthusiastically with people ... But I am yet to recover from the emotional trauma that was caused to me by the dastardly terror attack. I express my solidarity with the bereaved family members of the CRPF men who were killed in the attack and hereby decide to stay away from the festivities this year.

