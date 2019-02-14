Woman Congress worker kisses Rahul Gandhi on stage in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi was taken by surprise when a woman kissed him on cheek ahead of his rally in Gujarat's district Thursday.

The woman told media that it was a spontaneous gesture and had nothing to do with the fervour today, adding that the was "like her brother".

She planted a kiss on Gandhi's cheek after climbing onto the stage along with other women party workers to garland Gandhi before his public rally here.

The woman, who appeared to be in her late 60s, claimed that she was a senior

Asked if she kissed the Congress because today is Valentine's Day, the woman, who identified herself as Kashmiraben, replied in the negative.

"I am a senior party from I am also a Parsi. I am in the Congress for over 48 years now. I am Rahul Gandhi's well-wisher. He is like my brother," she said.

"I am very excited that he is here," she added.

Kashmiraben exuded confidence that will become

"He is young and we all want to see him as prime minister. Rahul Gandhi's intentions are good. He also fulfils his promises. I am sure that he will become the after the ensuing elections," she said.

