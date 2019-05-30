Punjab Cong reposes faith in Rahul, asks him to continue

The Thursday unanimously reposed faith in the leadership of and urged him to continue to lead the party as AICC president, to steer it through "these difficult times".

They resolved that the "party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha election does not reflect lack of effort or direction on the part of but was the result of BJP's narrative of their brand of nationalism, which is against the secular fabric of the country," a party release said.

A resolution to this effect was passed by the Legislative Party (CLP) and the newly elected MPs from the state, along with PPCC represented by its president, Sunil Jakhar, and in-charge (Punjab),

The resolution was moved by Amarinder Singh, who congratulated all Pradesh Committee (PPCC) leaders and workers, and appreciated their efforts that led to the party's trend-defying victory in the state.

The resolution read, "The Legislative Party (CLP) and the newly elected MPs from the state, along with the PPCC represented by its president, Sunil Jakhar, and (Punjab), Asha Kumari, repose their full faith in the leadership of "



"They unanimously request Rahul Gandhi to continue to lead the party as of the (AICC) to steer it through these difficult times," it stated.

On a suggestion from manifesto committee member Lal Singh, another resolution was passed to urge the AICC to reject the resignation of Jakhar, who the party leaders felt had done well to lead the party to an impressive performance in Punjab.

Out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress in Punjab won eight, five up as against 2014, the SAD-BJP alliance got two and the won one.

