JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ficci survey puts Q4 GDP growth at 6.5 pc

KCR, Jagan to miss Modi's swearing-in as permission denied for landing of their aircraft in Delhi
Business Standard

OMDC Q4 net loss widens to Rs 803 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Orissa Minerals Development Co (OMDC) Ltd Thursday said its net loss widened to Rs 803.01 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted net loss of Rs 254.66 crore in the year-ago period, OMDC said in a BSE filing.

The total income from operations during the January-March period declined to Rs 10.77 crore, from Rs 12.81 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's mining operation are under suspension due to non-availability of statutory clearances. Mining Leases are in the process of renewal and accordingly, these financial results have been prepared on a 'going concern basis'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements