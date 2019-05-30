OMDC Q4 net loss widens to Rs 803 cr

(OMDC) Ltd Thursday said its net loss widened to Rs 803.01 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted net loss of Rs 254.66 crore in the year-ago period, OMDC said in a BSE filing.

The total income from operations during the January-March period declined to Rs 10.77 crore, from Rs 12.81 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's operation are under suspension due to non-availability of statutory clearances. Leases are in the process of renewal and accordingly, these financial results have been prepared on a 'going concern basis'.

