Questioning of Vadra is nothing but political vendetta by Modi govt: Mamata

Tuesday said the summoning of and his mother by the for a probe into an alleged land scam "is nothing but political vendetta ahead of the polls".

Vadra, who is the of Rahul Gandhi, and his mother appeared before the ED in during the day in connection with an alleged land scam in Rajasthan's district.

Banerjee was speaking to reporters at the on her way to where she is scheduled to participate in a mega rally of non-BJP leaders convened by (AAP) on February 13.

"They (BJP) are doing it everywhere, this (questioning by ED) is nothing but political vendetta ahead of polls. Narendra Modi is aware that he is not coming back to power after the elections.

"Within 15 days we will go for polls (elections will be announced). This government has passed its expiry date," said Banerjee, who is one of the prime figures in the anti-BJP movement ahead of the polls.

Banerjee had last week slammed the Centre for the interrogation of Vadra by the ED.

The had organised a mega opposition rally on January 19 at the Brigade Parade Ground here and had called for ousting the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)