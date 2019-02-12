Questioning of Vadra is nothing but political vendetta by Modi govt: Mamata

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said the summoning of Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen by the Enforcement Directorate for a probe into an alleged land scam "is nothing but political vendetta ahead of the Lok Sabha polls".
Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and his mother appeared before the ED in Jaipur during the day in connection with an alleged land scam in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.
Banerjee was speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport on her way to Delhi where she is scheduled to participate in a mega rally of non-BJP leaders convened by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on February 13.
"They (BJP) are doing it everywhere, this (questioning by ED) is nothing but political vendetta ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Narendra Modi is aware that he is not coming back to power after the elections.
"Within 15 days we will go for polls (elections will be announced). This government has passed its expiry date," said Banerjee, who is one of the prime figures in the anti-BJP movement ahead of the polls.
Banerjee had last week slammed the Centre for the interrogation of Vadra by the ED.
The West Bengal chief minister had organised a mega opposition rally on January 19 at the Brigade Parade Ground here and had called for ousting the Modi government.
