JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

SC adjourns Ericsson's contempt plea for Wednesday, asks RCom chief Anil Ambani to be present

JK Paper Q3 net profit jumps 72% to Rs 120.26 crore
Business Standard

Turkey detains more than 600 over alleged links to coup attempt

AFP  |  Ankara 

Turkish authorities detained 641 people in nationwide raids Tuesday over alleged links to a group blamed for a 2016 failed coup, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Earlier Tuesday, Ankara's public prosecutor said officials had sent, to authorities in 75 provinces, the names of 1,112 people under investigation over suspected ties to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen and his movement. Gulen is accused of ordering the attempted putsch, a claim he strongly denies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 20:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements