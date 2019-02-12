Turkey detains more than 600 over alleged links to coup attempt

Turkish authorities detained 641 people in nationwide raids Tuesday over alleged links to a group blamed for a 2016 failed coup, state news agency Anadolu reported.
Earlier Tuesday, Ankara's public prosecutor said officials had sent, to authorities in 75 provinces, the names of 1,112 people under investigation over suspected ties to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen and his movement. Gulen is accused of ordering the attempted putsch, a claim he strongly denies.
