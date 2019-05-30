Raegan, Tejal guide Blazing Bashers to comfortable 16-11 win

Paddlers Raegan Albuquerque and Kamble Thursday did the star turn for defending champions Blazing Bashers as they registered a comfortable win over Phantom Stars in the campaign here.

and won four encounters and eight games between them to help Bashers clinch a comfortable 16-11 win.

Gurcharan Gill defeated Naveen Salian 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-7) to give his side a perfect start.

Raegan increased the gap in his teams favour with a 2-1 (11-1, 8-11, 11-10) victory over Ravindra Kotiyan.

However, Shruti Amruthe went down to Mamta Prabhu 0-3 (7-11, 7-11, 4-11) which helped Phantoms narrow the gap to just one point.

It was Tejal, who combined with Aadil Anand to win their mixed doubles encounter against Hrishikesh Malhotra & Ananya 2-1 (6-11, 11-10, 11-10).

Merwyn Patel went down to Tavanth Nerlaje 1-2 (11-10, 5-11, 7-11) in the next cadet boys match, but it was Raegan who rose to occasion once again and paired with Shruti Amrute to beat Ravindra Kotiyan & Mamata Prabhu 2-1 (10-11, 11-9, 11 -9) to put his team back onto the driving seat.

won the 2-1 (11- 10, 11-10, 8-11) over Ananya to widen the gap further in her teams favour.

Gurcharan Singh Gill and Merwyn Patel beat Naveen Salian and Tavanth Nerlaje, while Aadil Anand also registered an identical win over Hrishikesh Malhotra to complete the drubbing.

In the other encounters of the day, last seasons runner-up recorded a 14-13 victory over Kool Smashers in their opening encounter, while Century Warriors beat West Coast Rangers 14-13 to open their account.

