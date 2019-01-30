Chencho's goal helps BFC pull-off 2-1 win over NEUFC

Chencho Gyeltshen's timely goal helped prevail over North East United 2-1 in an enthralling match at the here on Wednesday.

Chencho smashed the second goal for Bengaluru in 71st minute after United striker got the equaliser in the 60th minute.

With this win, pipped City and perched themselves on top of the points table, with 30 points from 13 matches.

are placed second with 27 points in as many matches. The North East United are placed third with 23 points from 14 matches.

Uruguayan's Gallego brought the equaliser for visitors in 60th minute after he pierced the right footer through Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's legs.

Before he could finish it off, Gallego ran through Juanan and to get the ball.

Gallego was nearly involved in another equaliser in 93rd minute after he passed the ball to Mascia, who swivelled to hit on the half volley with his knee, but dived to fend off the danger.

At half time, Bengaluru were leading 1-0 over United, after the rivals conceded self goal through Mislav Komorski as he tried to guide the ball of deflection from

Komorski could have smashed yet another self goal in 31st minute as Sunil Chhetri, who was at the post nearby, failed to tap the ball in.

Carles Cudrat made only one change as he replaced Xisco Hernandez with Rino Anto following Bengaluru's first defeat of the season,



Eelco Schattorie went in with same XI that gave him a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin at home.

Earlier, in 21st minute, Bengaluru was denied a major chance after Komorski intercepted Dimas Delgado, who was mopping up to receive Chhetri's pass.

In next four minutes, the visitors had a close chance to score the equaliser. Komorski connected his header well, but flew off target after Gallego's corner was punched off by the which ballooned into the box.

In 37th minute, Sandhu pulled off a magnificent save on Reagan Singh's shot from the box.

Once again Gurpeet came into the act of saving in 65th minute after Nigerian striker got better off Albert Serran, and tried to find small space into the post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)