Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths in J&K accident

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday condoled the death of 11 students, including nine girls, in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir, saying he was pained by the news and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
"The news of the death of 11 students including 9 girls in a tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir has pained me. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those children killed in this accident and I pray for the early recovery of the injured," Gandhi said on Twitter.
