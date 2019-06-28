Five members of family bludgeoned to death in UP's Hamirpur

Five members of a family were found bludgeoned to death in neighbouring Hamirpur district on Thursday evening, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, Hemraj Meena said, "Bodies of Raees (27), wife Roshni (25), daughter Aliya (4), niece Roshni (15) and grandmother (85) were found in their house. All persons were killed using a stone.

"Head of the family Noorbaksh had gone to attend a marriage, and he informed the police after he returned and saw the bodies."



Prima facie the incident seems to be the fall out of an enmity, the SP said, adding investigation is on.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

