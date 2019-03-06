Rahul Gandhi to address party workers in Goa on March 8

will address booth-level party workers in on March 8, a senior party functionary said on Wednesday.

Pradesh Committee (GPCC) Girish Chodankar said Gandhi will address the workers at 'Jeet Ki Aur' function at near Panaji.

"This would be Gandhi's first formal public meeting in since he became the party president, though he had held informal interactions with the leaders in Goa recently," Chodankar said.

"The party will formally launch its campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Goa through the public meeting," he added.

According to Chodankar, around 12,000 booth-level party workers from across the state would attend the meeting.

During the visit, Gandhi is also expected to meet the people dependent on iron ore mining industry, opposing the handling of coal in port town of and environmentalists, who are against the amended Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, he said.

