Jharkhand to give honorarium equivalent to one month's salary

government Wednesday decided to give equivalent to one month's salary to the personnel, officials said here.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Raghubar Das decided to provide equivalent to one month's salary to the police personnel as per the announcement made by the CM in his budget speech earlier this year, a state government release said.

The Cabinet has decided to set up a committee headed by to give its recommendation on this matter within one month.

The Cabinet approved transfer of 2.77 acre land to at Gangta Govindpur in district for 30 years lease.

The Cabinet also approved the transfer of 13.58 acre land at Gayaghat and in the same district on 30-year lease to Limited to set up 2X800 MW power plant, the release said.

The Cabinet also approved giving special grant and government job to the dependents of personnel from the para-military forces who die in extremist incidents or defending the nation, the release added.

