Rahul has 'fled' to Kerala out of fear: Amit Shah

Sunday ridiculed for his decision to contest from Wayanad constituency, saying he has "fled" to fearing that voters will seek an account of work done by him and his party over the years.

Shah was speaking at his first election meeting in western UP, where voting will be held on April 11. The saffron party had won all eight seats in the region in the 2014 elections.

" has fled to as he fears that voters will seek an account (of work) from him," the said.

"In Kerala, there is of appeasement, hence he is going there. You have played with the security of the country for your Wherever you will go, people of the country will ask you to give an account (of your work)," Shah said.

The announced earlier on Saturday that Gandhi will contest from Wayanad besides his traditional stronghold of in The decision is seen as an attempt by the party to consolidate voter base in south India, especially Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats.

Shah also hit out at the for "giving a clean chit" to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in blast case, sending Swami Aseemanand and other "innocent persons" to jail and "putting a tag of terrorism on Hindus".

He claimed that in "the Samjhauta blast case, the then Union P Chidambaram, Sushil Kumar Shinde and himself had said before US officials that Lashkar is not a threat, but people spreading Hindu terrorism are."



"However, the court has given a clean chit to Swami Aseemanand and other accused persons," he added.

Shah alleged that the Congress had committed the sin of linking terrorism with religion and demanded that Gandhi should apologise to the country.

"They have committed the sin of insulting the glorious Hindu community for their Can a Hindu ever be a terrorist? It is possible that Rahul Gandhi does not know that we (Hindus) even feed wheat flour to ants? How can we kill people?" the asked.

"Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of the country for this," Shah said.

The BJP chief claimed that the Congress had denied Dalit icon his due honour.

"I want to ask that why your great-grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) had stopped Dr from going to Parliament? His picture was not installed in Parliament. Today you are quoting Ambedkar, but it is the which has honoured him," Shah said.

In a jibe at the opposition parties, he said they have united due to the fear of Modi.

"People have expressed their choice that Modiji should become the (again) by chanting 'Modi, Modi'. But whom will the 'gathbandhan' (opposition alliance) make the They do not have any 'neeti' (policy) or 'reeti' (manner). They have united only due to the fear of Modiji," he said.

Citing the various welfare schemes launched by the Centre, Shah said the government had given gas cylinders, power connections and houses to the poor.

"In the past five years, were given to 7 crore poor women, 2.5 crore people got houses and nearly 2.35 crore families got Apart from this, 50 crore poor people got the benefit of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh," he said.

Referring to Modi washing the feet of sanitation workers during the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, the BJP chief said, "This has not happened earlier. The prime minister honoured them and also sent a message of social harmony."



Shah also lauded Modi for the decision to carry out air strikes in following the Pulwama attack.

" had killed 40 of our CRPF jawans. Modiji demolished the hideouts of the terrorists by conducting air strikes in on the 13th day of their death," he said.

