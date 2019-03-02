Modi to visit Amethi on Sunday, his first since 2014

will address a public meeting and lay the foundation stone of an ordnance factory unit in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Rahul Gandhi, in on Sunday.

The constituency is being given a saffron hue ahead of the visit, during which the will launch several projects in the constituency which has remained loyal to the Gandhi family for long.

This would be Modi's first visit to after coming to power in 2014. He visited the neighbouring constituency, represented in by UPA Sonia Gandhi, in December.

According to official sources, Modi will address a public meeting in Kauhar area of Gauriganj and will launch some projects besides laying the foundation stone of a new unit of the Munshiganj Ordnance Factory, where assault rifles will be made in collaboration with Russia, on Sunday.

visited earlier this week to review preparations for the prime minister's visit.

Modi previously visited on May 5, 2014 and the BJP, which had fielded against Gandhi in 2014 general election, had managed three lakh votes.

Irani has been nurturing the constituency since and is expected to contest again in the coming poll, expected to be held in April-May.

State BJP Govind Narain Shukla, who is the convenor of the prime minister's public meeting, said, "It will be a historic meeting in Kauhar with over 1.25 lakh people likely to attend it."



In 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won four of the five assembly constituencies under Amethi seat, with SP winning one.

had failed to open account in the

Meanwhile, workers have objected to the white-washing of the wall paintings of their leader, Rahul Gandhi, near the meeting venue.

Gandhi's representative, Chandrakant Dubey, said white-washing the paintings of the was "very sad and unfortunate" and only shows the intolerance of BJP leaders and workers.

