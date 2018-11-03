Rahul Ranjan Singh Gets the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award at IFA 2018

/ -- Ranjan Singh the Founder & MD of the award winning web designing, digital marketing and branding company Webpulse Solution (P) Limited, has been presented with the of the Year award for 2018 by former Miss Universe and popular atIFA 2018 organised in on 1st November 2018



Ranjan Singh, the Founder & MD of Webpulse and a highly successful in his own right has been awarded the of the Year award for 2018. Over the years, Ranjan Singh has established himself as one of the brightest young entrepreneurs and business minds in India, paving the way for great developments in the web designing, digital marketing and branding industry. This has certainly made it possible for him to win this prestigious award. The International Fame Awards(IFA) awards was held at The LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort Goa, a luxury five star resort. This award event was graced by and Miss as chief guest who awarded Singh with the recognition of of the Year.

As a talented entrepreneur and business owner, Singh has really helped to expand the possibilities of innovation and creativity with his web designing, digital marketing and branding firm His firm has set new standards of excellence in the industry with their innovation in technology. From the very beginning, his efforts have helped the world of digital marketing in in a major way to cater to the growing needs of this industry. With a strong hold of ranking on 1st page on since 2014 among leading web Designing and Digital Marketing companies, it is serving the clients from all over & 25 plus countries and successfully delivered 2000 plus projects. It is therefore no wonder that his efforts have made him the deserving winner of the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award this year. The event was covered by leading press and companies and was attended by the who's who of the business world.

Singh is not only a successful business owner but he is also a generous individual who has done his bit to improve the professional prospects of young men and women in who strive hard to get to the platform of success on their own. With the help of his visionary Webpulse IT Park project in his native village, he is aiming to offer intensive training on various IT related departments that can help them to develop successful careers in web designing and the digital marketing industry for various positions in rural Therefore, it can be said that Rahul Ranjan is acutely aware of the needs of the digital marketing industry in India.

Showing excitement after receiving the award, Rahul said, "I was just 19 When I came to in 2005 after completing 12th in 2004 with big dreams to achieve, but I had no idea, how is it going to happen. Since childhood, I had seen my parents compromising to fulfil our needs, so I wanted to do something big & give them a beautiful life. I started my career my career as a in 2007 with a web designing and digital marketing company & worked very hard to get promotions. After 3 years 8 months of hard work, I resigned from the post of Asst. (Client Relations) to start Webpulse from a small room in What makes Webpulse apart from other companies, that is we understand our client's target audience and drive traffic of customers on their website by our unique way of city and country wise promotion. Which makes our client satisfied as they get very good business and once our client is happy so we are. This is proved today that everything is achievable with dedication, determinations & hard work.

is a pioneering figure in the world of web designing, development, digital marketing and branding. In 2011, he founded Webpulse from a small room in and today Webpulse is in the process of becoming a multinational and digital marketing company of Indian origin. Headquartered in (India), Webpulse has successfully founded its branch offices in and UK. Since 2014, has been winning awards for 'Best in India' consistently every year. This must be mentioned that in June 2018, he had been honoured with Social Impact Awards for 'Responsible Citizen of the Year Award' for his initiative of Youth Employment in Rural Indiathrough his project of Webpulse IT Park by Honourable Members of Parliament / Lok Sabha Shri and Smt. Kirron Kher.

