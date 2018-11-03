Parvathy Hospitals Expands Into Mahindra World City, Launches Parvathy Jeevan Hospital, Enabling a Multispeciality Health Care Hospital in Chengelpattu

/ --



Launches its fully integrated capable of handling advanced treatments and surgeries for orthopedics, neurology, accident and emergency medicine



Parvathy Hospitals expands into by announcing the launch of Parvathy Jeevan Hospital, a fully functional 24x7 multispecialty tertiary The new envisioned with new generation of 'superlative caring' with state-of-the-art infrastructure that includes ICU, inside Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu. This facility was inaugurated by Dr. S. Muthukumar, Chairman, Parvathy Hospital, Dr. O.V. Jayakumar, Medical Director, and Mr. Sujay Sambamoorthy, CEO, presided on the occasion.

The hospital is spread over 6,000 sq. ft. that enables a 40-bedded high-end state-of-the-art hospital in Designed to hold the distinction of being with International standards, the hospital boasts of various facilities including ICU care, 24x7 accident and emergency care, 2 Operating theatres and other services. The quaternary hospital will have center of excellence in the field of Accident &Emergency Care, Critical care, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Medicine & Surgery, Neuro Sciences, Orthopedics, Pediatric& Gynecology, Plastic Surgeries, Urology and Vascular surgery, Diagnosis and Investigation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. S. Muthukumar, Chairman, said, "Parvathy Hospitals has emerged as the most trusted hospital in Chennai and we are happy to foray in Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu with our vast experience in the field of healthcare. Our long-term visioning has helped us to identify areas where we can serve patients better. We identified Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu as center where was the need of the hour."



Dr. O V Jayakumar, Medical Director, Parvathy Jeevan Hospital, said, "The Hospital is designed to diagnose and treat before they develop into issues. Here we have adopted a fully integrated for treatment and hence achieving patient satisfaction. This will be the only 24x7 hospital in that will be capable of doing advanced treatment and surgeries for Orthopedics and trauma cases."



Mr. Sujay Sambamoorthy, CEO, Parvathy Hospital, said, " is first of our expansion plan. We have planned to open new hospitals in Alwarpet, Koyambedu, Valsarawakkam and Oragadam. In addition, we are signing up with the and its operations will roll up by first week of December, 2018. With these thoughts in place, we have drawn up plans to spread our wings across and other countries to add 500 beds by 2020.

About Parvathy Hospital:



Almost three decades ago, was only a fledgling of an idea. Born of a necessity to offer better healthcare to Indians,it has since become a name to reckon with as one of Chennai's leading Parvathy Hospital has consistently envisioned patients' needs and introduced game changing innovations.

In the years gone by, we have broken new grounds - from providing Level 1 Trauma care to bringing Asia's first of it's kind As we forge ahead, healthcare will become even more inclusive. Our is to build on our core philosophy of high quality of care in key areas of Orthopaedics, Emergency & Critical Care, Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Urology, Vascular sciences and Gastro Entereology.

For more information, please visit http://parvathyhospital.com/ .

