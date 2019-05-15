JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US births fall to lowest level in 32 years: CDC

J&K Bank Q4 net profit jumps over seven-fold to Rs 215 cr
Business Standard

Rahul to hold roadshow, address rally in Patna on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Patna on Thursday for party candidate Shatrughan Sinha and RJD's Misa Bharti.

Gandhi will address a rally in Vikram at 3.30 pm for Bharti, Congress's Bihar unit in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil told reporters.

At 4.30 pm, his roadshow for Sinha will start from Moinul Haque Stadium in Rajendra Nagar and will culminate at 'T' point of Nala Road, he added.

While, Sinha is fighting the elections from Patna Sahib, Bharti, the eldest daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, has been fielded in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat.

The RJD and the Congress are fighting the elections together as part of an opposition grand alliance in Bihar.

BJP chief Amit Shah also held a roadshow in the city on May 11.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 20:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU