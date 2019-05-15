4 government employees arrested for accepting bribes in Rajasthan

Four government officials, including two policemen, were Wednesday arrested from different parts of the state for allegedly accepting bribes, an Anti- Bureau (ACB) said.

Girdawar Ramesh Kumar, employed with the land record wing of the district collectorate office in Banswara, was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 800, he said.

In Bhilwara, Sarjeet Yadav, posted at the Sirdiyas village panchayat, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 to issue land allotment, he added.

was arrested in Bharatpur for accepting Rs 8,000 to remove names of women in a police case, while Rajesh Tiwari, posted at the accounts section of the commissionerate, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 in lieu of releasing special duty allowance.

All accused were booked under sections of the Prevention of Act and further investigation is on, the ACB said.

