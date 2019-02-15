Raigarh municipal corporation wins "Swachhata Excellence awards 2019"

Chhattisgarh's municipal corporation on Friday won the "Swachhata Excellence awards 2019", according to a statement issued Friday.

The municipal corporations of Ambikapur and Kumbakonam bagged the second and third prizes respectively.

According to the statement issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Nagar Palika Parishad of Jashpur Nagar, Malappuram Municipality, and Nagar Palika Parishad Surajpur have claimed the prizes in the "Statutory Towns" category.

It said that for million-plus cities, the has won the award.

For aspirational districts, has been awarded with a consolation prize.

Giving away the awards here, said "each and every family needs to contribute towards making a New including making swachhata as a matter of habit.

"Once success stories on swachhata come from the common families, it will attain the shape of a Jan Aandolon," Mishra said.

