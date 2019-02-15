Congress' 'conspiracy' to gain SGPC's control exposed: SAD

A day after the Assembly authorised to take up the SGPC poll issue with the Centre, the Friday alleged that the Congress' "deep rooted conspiracy" to take over the Sikh body was exposed.

Dakha lawmaker H S Phoolka, who had resigned as MLA last year, raised the issue of delay in elections of the (SGPC), the apex religious body of the during the Budget Session on Thursday.

The SGPC elections are pending since 2016.

"The party has now come out in the open to capture the Sikh religious body after failing in its previous attempts through dummy organisations," Senior said here.

"One fails to understand how a state legislature can decide about the future of a democratic institution which has been designated as 'Inter State body corporate'," he added.

SGPC elections are conducted by the Union government in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. In addition, 15 members are co opted from different states of India, said Cheema in a statement.

The SGPC is governed by an Act enacted by Parliament and any state legislature cannot interfere in its working, he said reacting to the state assembly passing a resolution on Thursday urging the Centre to appoint a of the gurdwara elections for holding the polls at the earliest.

The Shiromani Aakali Dal (SAD) alleged that since the last few decades, the was allegedly trying to "capture" the Sikh body through its "puppets".

"It has always fielded its candidates by raising different fronts in elections conducted during all these years but the Sikh masses have completely rejected these dummy candidates of the Congress," he said.

After failing in its earlier attempts, the has now come out in the open to contest the elections with the agenda to capture the body and surprisingly it has roped in the (AAP) as its ally, he said.

It is unfortunate to see both the parties have "used" the pious platform of state assembly to push their "agenda" forward, he added.

Cheema also said that the was ready to contest the elections whenever they will be held as per Constitution but the Congress' claim of being a secular party stands exposed.

