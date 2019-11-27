Railways made Rs 139 cr selling platform tickets in FY19: Govt to Lok sabha

-
Railways earned Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in 2018-19 and Rs 78.50 crore till September this fiscal, the ministry informed the Parliament on Wednesday.
Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Rs 230.47 crore were earned from advertisements and shops including those on the platforms in 2018-19.
