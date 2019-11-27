JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

285 members take oath at Maha Assembly's special session
Business Standard

Railways made Rs 139 cr selling platform tickets in FY19: Govt to Lok sabha

Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Rs 230.47 crore were earned from advertisements and shops including those on the platforms in 2018-19.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has recently come out with a road map to electrify 28,000 km in the next three financial years
The government has recently come out with a road map to electrify 28,000 km in the next three financial years

Railways earned Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in 2018-19 and Rs 78.50 crore till September this fiscal, the ministry informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Rs 230.47 crore were earned from advertisements and shops including those on the platforms in 2018-19.
First Published: Wed, November 27 2019. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU