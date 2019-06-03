Rains cool Odisha

Most parts of Odisha, mainly the western region, experienced respite from the scorching heat after rains in several areas Monday.

Sonepur in western was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 41.2 degree celsius, while in the rest of the state it was less than 40 degrees, the meteorological centre here said.

The rains in the state took place on Sunday and Monday.

Talcher recorded 39.3 degree celsius, while the mercury stood at 38 degree in Sundargarh, the met centre said.

The temperature in Titlagarh in western Odisha, which was the hottest place in the state on Sunday with 43.8 degree celsius, dropped to 31 degree on Monday.

The slide in temperature followed rainfall in several areas including Bhawanipatna, Sonepur, Titlagarh, Bolangir, Angul, Sundargarh, Koraput, Paradip, Chandbali and Gopalpur.

Capital Bhubaneswar recorded 35 degree celsius, down from 36 degree on Sunday. However, high relative humidity of 94 per cent made the condition unbearable.

