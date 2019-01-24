Raj police issues helpline to protect couples who marry against family wishes

police has issued a number for adult couples who marry against the wishes of their family, to offer protection and counselling to resolve the matter amicably.

Complying with a high court directive, of Police, civil rights, Janga issued a circular Wednesday, asking all superintendents of police and police commissioners in the state to provide assistance to the couples facing threats from their family members and relatives.

Rao said the number 8764871150 will function round the clock, according to an official release.

A woman IPS officer, assisted by a woman Police Service officer, will be the for this initiative, it said.

SP (Crime Branch) Lovely Katiyar will be the till further orders, the release said.

After a complaint is received on the helpline, family members will be counselled with the help of community liasoning groups to resolve the matter, it said.

If needed, prohibitory actions under CrPC may be taken or an FIR may also be filed. Minors will be encouraged to follow the advice of the until they attain adulthood, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)