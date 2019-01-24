Spencers Retail, CESC Ventures to get listed on Friday

and Ventures, carved out of R P Group's flagship Ltd, are getting listed on Friday in both the bourses NSE and BSE, a senior company said.

These two companies are non-power businesses in the power generation and distribution major

" and CESC Ventures will get listed on January 25 on BSE an NSE," the said.

The (WBERC) had sought response from CESC about the demerger and the company recently clarifed that its proposed demerged entities have not received any "benefit" from the parent company.

However, the WBERC had not taken any further cognizance in this regard.

The three-member WBERC board is now headless without any chairman, and another member who had joined recently will move out soon to take assignment as a

CESC had taken NCLT approval under the Companies Act for the demerger of all businesses except power.

Two fully paid up equity shares of 10 each of CESC Ventures Limited is issued and allotted for every 10 fully paid up equity shares of Re 10 each held in

While, shareholders received six shares of Spencers Retail of facevalue of 5 each under the scheme of arrangement. Spencers will come under retail, while rest of the businesses of CESC except power such as BPO, and FMCG will be under CESC Ventures.

CESC's distribution and generation demerger will remain pending until the WBERC gives green nod is available.

and CESC Ventures will be a part of the trade-for-trade segment for 10 trading days.

CESC closed at 683, up 0.57 per cent over previous close on NSE.

