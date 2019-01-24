Spencers Retail, CESC Ventures to get listed on Friday

JUST IN
Not going back to era of ballot papers; won't get bullied: CEC
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Spencers Retail and CESC Ventures, carved out of R P Sanjiv Goenka Group's flagship CESC Ltd, are getting listed on Friday in both the bourses NSE and BSE, a senior company official said.

These two companies are non-power businesses in the power generation and distribution major CESC.

"Spencers Retail and CESC Ventures will get listed on January 25 on BSE an NSE," the official said.

The West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC) had sought response from CESC about the demerger and the company recently clarifed that its proposed demerged entities have not received any "benefit" from the parent company.

However, the WBERC had not taken any further cognizance in this regard.

The three-member WBERC board is now headless without any chairman, and another member who had joined recently will move out soon to take assignment as a high court judge.

CESC had taken NCLT approval under the Companies Act for the demerger of all businesses except power.

Two fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each of CESC Ventures Limited is issued and allotted for every 10 fully paid up equity shares of Re 10 each held in CESC Limited.

While, shareholders received six shares of Spencers Retail of facevalue of Rs 5 each under the scheme of arrangement. Spencers will come under retail, while rest of the businesses of CESC except power such as BPO, real estate and FMCG will be under CESC Ventures.

CESC's distribution and generation demerger will remain pending until the WBERC gives green nod is available.

Spencers Retail and CESC Ventures will be a part of the trade-for-trade segment for 10 trading days.

CESC closed at Rs 683, up 0.57 per cent over previous close on NSE.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:35 IST

