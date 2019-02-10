Rajasthan Assembly session to resume tomorrow

-
First session of the 15th Rajasthan Assembly will resume from Monday during which various important bills will be introduced in the House.
The first session of the House had begun on January 15 and the session was adjourned on January 23 after debate on Governor's speech.
As per the list of business of the house, newly elected Congress legislator from Ramgarh assembly constituency, Safia Zuber, will take oath tomorrow. The poll on the seat was held on January 28 as it could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of the BSP candidate ahead of the December 7 assembly polls.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also table annual report of the concerned department in the House, besides other ministers.
The session of the House will resume when Gujjar community is protesting demanding 5 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutes in the state.
Gujjar community members continued their sit-in protest on rail tracks in Rajasthan's Swai Madhopur district for the third day on Sunday to press for their quota demand, forcing authorities to cancel three trains and divert one.
