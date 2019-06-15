Rajasthan BJP's Working Committee meeting on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Eyeing Lok Sabha polls, BJP to hold series of meetings in Rajasthan
People trust PM Modi for country's development: Javadekar
BJP will decide on leader of opposition soon: Party leader
Gulab Chand Kataria chosen Raj assembly LoP
BJP makes organisational appointments ahead of 2019 elections, Gordhan Zadafia made UP in-charge
-
The Rajathan BJP's working committee meeting will be held at 'Totuka Bhawan' here on Sunday, a party leader said.
In the meeting, national joint general secretary V Satish, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, national vice-president Vasundhara Raje, national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, state president Madan Lal Saini, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary would be present.
On the other hand, BJP's national chief for the membership campaign Shivraj Singh has nominated the party's state spokesperson and MLA Satish Poonia and Chittorgarh MP C P Joshi as the state chief and deputy chief respectively for the membership campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU