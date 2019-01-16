Rajasthan Cong begins exercise to pick LS candidates

After its success in the recent Assembly elections, the here has begun seeking feedback from workers in each constituency to pick candidates for the polls.

This is being done through a series of meetings being held in the state capital.

said the party's state leadership is inviting workers to discuss the upcoming elections.

"We are trying to understand their feelings and will collectively select nominees for the elections. The final decision will be taken by the party high command," Gehlot told reporters.

Gehlot claimed there is no doubt that the party will win all 25 seats in the state.

Party office bearers on Wednesday held a meeting with workers of constituency.

The meeting was held at the chief minister's residence and also attended by deputy and in-charge of the All India Committee,

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all 25 Lok Seats. But the wrested two of them in the bypolls later.

