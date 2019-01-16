Audi India resumes sales at Gurugram, ropes in new dealer partner

After getting a hit on sales last year due to the closure of its largest location, German Wednesday said it has restarted selling vehicles in through a new partner.

The company has roped in Kristan Auto as partner to run its sales and service facility, which became operational on Wednesday, at in the National Capital Region (NCR), said.

In September 2018, closed an outlet in and one in the national capital after terminating Zenica as one of its dealers.

It followed the arrest of promoters of Zenica India while trying to flee from the country after defaulting on a loan worth Rs 270 crore.

Zenica India was also operating Audi Approved Plus outlet in Gurugram to sell pre-owned cars of the company besides running the company's service centre.

Commenting on the resumption of sales and service facility at Gurugram, Head said in a statement: "Audi Gurugram will cater to what has been traditionally our largest market in India."



Last week, reported an 18 per cent decline in sales at 6,463 units in 2018 with the closure of the single-largest location impacting sales.

Ansari further said: "With Audi Gurugram workshop, we are expanding our network in the northern region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)